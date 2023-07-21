Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Soars with Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 1544.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1546.55 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the open price of M&M was 1544.75, the close price was 1544.7, the high was 1552.55, and the low was 1542.45. The market capitalization of M&M was 172,420.52 crore. The 52-week high was 1594.85, and the 52-week low was 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 3844 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1546.55, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1544.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd) is 1546.55. There has been a 0.12 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.85.

21 Jul 2023, 09:47 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1544.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3975. The closing price for the stock was 1544.7.

