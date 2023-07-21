M&M Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

The last day's open price for M&M was ₹1544.75, with a close price of ₹1544.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1552.55, while the lowest price was ₹1542.45. The market capitalization for M&M is currently at ₹172487.34 crore. The 52-week high for M&M was ₹1594.85, while the 52-week low was ₹1124. The BSE volume for the day was 5871 shares.
21 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST
M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1544.7 yesterday
