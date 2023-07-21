M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock plunges as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day, M&M's stock opened at ₹1544.75 and closed at ₹1544.7. The high for the day was ₹1552.55 and the low was ₹1542.45. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹172,286.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1594.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the day was 5911 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.