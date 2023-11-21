M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M shares soar with positive trading

On the last day of trading, the open price of M&M stock was ₹1592.95, the close price was ₹1584.10, the highest price reached during the day was ₹1592.95, and the lowest price was ₹1541. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹186,052.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1670, and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M shares on that day was 114,187.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
M&M stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1559.55. The bid price for the stock is 1565.0, with a bid quantity of 1750. The offer price stands at 1565.45, with an offer quantity of 350. The open interest for M&M is recorded at 13,993,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock today was ₹1549.15, while the high price was ₹1560.05.
The current stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is ₹1555.9. There has been a small increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.13. The net change in the stock price is 2.05, indicating a slight positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.7%
|3 Months
|0.21%
|6 Months
|22.65%
|YTD
|24.26%
|1 Year
|26.49%
The current data of M&M stock shows that the stock price is ₹1553.85 with a percent change of -1.91 and a net change of -30.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.91% from the previous value and there has been a decrease of ₹30.25 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume was 114,187 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1584.1.
