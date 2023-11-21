Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M shares soar with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 1553.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1555.9 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day of trading, the open price of M&M stock was 1592.95, the close price was 1584.10, the highest price reached during the day was 1592.95, and the lowest price was 1541. The market capitalization of M&M is 186,052.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1670, and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M shares on that day was 114,187.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST M&M November futures opened at 1562.35 as against previous close of 1557.15

M&M stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1559.55. The bid price for the stock is 1565.0, with a bid quantity of 1750. The offer price stands at 1565.45, with an offer quantity of 350. The open interest for M&M is recorded at 13,993,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock today was 1549.15, while the high price was 1560.05.

21 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Why should you never borrow to invest in the stock market? MintGenie explains

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/why-should-you-never-borrow-to-invest-in-the-stock-market-11700227306097.html

21 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST M&M Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1555.9, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1553.85

The current stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is 1555.9. There has been a small increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.13. The net change in the stock price is 2.05, indicating a slight positive movement.

21 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.7%
3 Months0.21%
6 Months22.65%
YTD24.26%
1 Year26.49%
21 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1553.85, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹1584.1

The current data of M&M stock shows that the stock price is 1553.85 with a percent change of -1.91 and a net change of -30.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.91% from the previous value and there has been a decrease of 30.25 in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1584.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume was 114,187 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1584.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.