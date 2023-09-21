Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 1641.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1636.85 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the open price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock was 1620.75, and the close price was 1641.3. The stock had a high of 1664.85 and a low of 1620.75. The market capitalization of M&M was 195,944.68 crore. The 52-week high was 1670, and the 52-week low was 1124. The stock had a trading volume of 68,437 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1636.85, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1641.3

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1636.85. There has been a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.45, suggesting a decrease of 4.45 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of M&M has experienced a slight decline.

21 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1641.3 on last trading day

On the last day, M&M had a volume of 68,437 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 1,641.3.

