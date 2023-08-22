comScore
LIVE UPDATES

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock slides as investors show concern

1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 1552.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1538.7 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&MPremium
M&M

On the last day, the opening price of M&M stock was 1550. The closing price was 1552.25. The highest price reached during the day was 1551.15, while the lowest price was 1531.35. The market capitalization of M&M is 184,195.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1594.85 and 1124 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 35,126 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:05:29 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1538.7, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹1552.25

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1538.7. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.55, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

22 Aug 2023, 08:15:44 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1552.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, a total of 35,126 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1552.25.

