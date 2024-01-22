 M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plummets in Trading Today | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plummets in Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 1655.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1623.8 per share.

M&M Stock Price TodayPremium
M&M Stock Price Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of M&M stock was 1656.2 and the closing price was 1655.6. The highest price reached during the day was 1670.6, while the lowest price was 1616.8. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at 194427.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1758, while the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 45758 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:28:35 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 11:18:08 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock today was 1616.8, while the high price was 1670.6.

22 Jan 2024, 11:00:52 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1623.8, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹1655.6

The current data shows that the stock price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is 1623.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -1.92. This corresponds to a net change of -31.8.

22 Jan 2024, 10:43:48 AM IST

M&M share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra1623.8-31.8-1.921758.01124.0180834.13
Escorts Kubota2933.55-48.0-1.613435.21809.9538705.43
B E M L3182.85-7.75-0.243315.751129.113254.82
Action Construction Equipment908.3-3.35-0.37942.95305.3510816.33
Esab India5571.05-26.2-0.476487.13221.358575.53
22 Jan 2024, 10:23:37 AM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1623.8, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹1655.6

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1623.8. There has been a percent change of -1.92, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -31.8, which means that the stock price has decreased by 31.8.

22 Jan 2024, 10:12:31 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra reached a low of 1616.8 and a high of 1670.6 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:07:10 AM IST

M&M January futures opened at 1670.1 as against previous close of 1659.75

M&M is currently trading at a spot price of 1622.3 with a bid price of 1623.35 and an offer price of 1625.65. The offer quantity is 350 and the bid quantity is 700. The stock has an open interest of 12,379,850.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:04:03 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:56:01 AM IST

M&M Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:40:54 AM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1623.8, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹1655.6

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1623.8. It has experienced a percent change of -1.92 and a net change of -31.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.92% and a decrease in value by 31.8.

22 Jan 2024, 09:32:48 AM IST

M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.91%
3 Months-3.07%
6 Months8.67%
YTD-4.27%
1 Year25.46%
22 Jan 2024, 09:00:03 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1623.8, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹1655.6

The current stock price for M&M is 1623.8, with a percent change of -1.92 and a net change of -31.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.92% and has decreased by 31.8.

22 Jan 2024, 08:09:04 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1655.6 on last trading day

Yesterday, the trading volume for Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 45,758 shares. The closing price for M&M on that day was 1655.6.

