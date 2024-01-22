M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plummets in Trading Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of M&M stock was ₹1656.2 and the closing price was ₹1655.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1670.6, while the lowest price was ₹1616.8. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at ₹194427.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1758, while the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 45758 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock today was ₹1616.8, while the high price was ₹1670.6.

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1623.8, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹1655.6 The current data shows that the stock price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is ₹1623.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -1.92. This corresponds to a net change of -31.8.

M&M share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mahindra & Mahindra 1623.8 -31.8 -1.92 1758.0 1124.0 180834.13 Escorts Kubota 2933.55 -48.0 -1.61 3435.2 1809.95 38705.43 B E M L 3182.85 -7.75 -0.24 3315.75 1129.1 13254.82 Action Construction Equipment 908.3 -3.35 -0.37 942.95 305.35 10816.33 Esab India 5571.05 -26.2 -0.47 6487.1 3221.35 8575.53

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1623.8, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹1655.6 As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is ₹1623.8. There has been a percent change of -1.92, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -31.8, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹31.8.

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra reached a low of ₹1616.8 and a high of ₹1670.6 on the current day.

M&M January futures opened at 1670.1 as against previous close of 1659.75 M&M is currently trading at a spot price of 1622.3 with a bid price of 1623.35 and an offer price of 1625.65. The offer quantity is 350 and the bid quantity is 700. The stock has an open interest of 12,379,850.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1623.8, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹1655.6 As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is ₹1623.8. It has experienced a percent change of -1.92 and a net change of -31.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.92% and a decrease in value by ₹31.8.

M&M share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.91% 3 Months -3.07% 6 Months 8.67% YTD -4.27% 1 Year 25.46%

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1623.8, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹1655.6 The current stock price for M&M is ₹1623.8, with a percent change of -1.92 and a net change of -31.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.92% and has decreased by ₹31.8.

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1655.6 on last trading day Yesterday, the trading volume for Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 45,758 shares. The closing price for M&M on that day was ₹1655.6.