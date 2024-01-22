M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plummets in Trading Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of M&M stock was ₹1656.2 and the closing price was ₹1655.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1670.6, while the lowest price was ₹1616.8. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at ₹194427.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1758, while the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 45758 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.