M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plummets in Trading Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of M&M stock was ₹1656.2 and the closing price was ₹1655.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1670.6, while the lowest price was ₹1616.8. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at ₹194427.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1758, while the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 45758 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
/news/india/ram-mandir-anand-mahindra-takes-monday-motivation-from-lord-ram-11705898135186.html
The low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock today was ₹1616.8, while the high price was ₹1670.6.
The current data shows that the stock price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is ₹1623.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -1.92. This corresponds to a net change of -31.8.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|1623.8
|-31.8
|-1.92
|1758.0
|1124.0
|180834.13
|Escorts Kubota
|2933.55
|-48.0
|-1.61
|3435.2
|1809.95
|38705.43
|B E M L
|3182.85
|-7.75
|-0.24
|3315.75
|1129.1
|13254.82
|Action Construction Equipment
|908.3
|-3.35
|-0.37
|942.95
|305.35
|10816.33
|Esab India
|5571.05
|-26.2
|-0.47
|6487.1
|3221.35
|8575.53
As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is ₹1623.8. There has been a percent change of -1.92, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -31.8, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹31.8.
The stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra reached a low of ₹1616.8 and a high of ₹1670.6 on the current day.
M&M is currently trading at a spot price of 1622.3 with a bid price of 1623.35 and an offer price of 1625.65. The offer quantity is 350 and the bid quantity is 700. The stock has an open interest of 12,379,850.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
https://www.livemint.com/news/india/sirf-ek-vyakti-mandir-mein-ja-sakta-hai-rahul-gandhi-jibe-at-pm-narendra-modi-after-denied-entry-into-assam-te-11705895502335.html
As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is ₹1623.8. It has experienced a percent change of -1.92 and a net change of -31.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.92% and a decrease in value by ₹31.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.91%
|3 Months
|-3.07%
|6 Months
|8.67%
|YTD
|-4.27%
|1 Year
|25.46%
The current stock price for M&M is ₹1623.8, with a percent change of -1.92 and a net change of -31.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.92% and has decreased by ₹31.8.
Yesterday, the trading volume for Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 45,758 shares. The closing price for M&M on that day was ₹1655.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!