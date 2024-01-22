Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 1655.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1623.8 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Stock Price Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of M&M stock was 1656.2 and the closing price was 1655.6. The highest price reached during the day was 1670.6, while the lowest price was 1616.8. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at 194427.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1758, while the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 45758 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock today was 1616.8, while the high price was 1670.6.

22 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM IST M&M share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra1623.8-31.8-1.921758.01124.0180834.13
Escorts Kubota2933.55-48.0-1.613435.21809.9538705.43
B E M L3182.85-7.75-0.243315.751129.113254.82
Action Construction Equipment908.3-3.35-0.37942.95305.3510816.33
Esab India5571.05-26.2-0.476487.13221.358575.53
22 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra reached a low of 1616.8 and a high of 1670.6 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST M&M January futures opened at 1670.1 as against previous close of 1659.75

M&M is currently trading at a spot price of 1622.3 with a bid price of 1623.35 and an offer price of 1625.65. The offer quantity is 350 and the bid quantity is 700. The stock has an open interest of 12,379,850.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST M&M Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.91%
3 Months-3.07%
6 Months8.67%
YTD-4.27%
1 Year25.46%
