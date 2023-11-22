Hello User
M&M Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 1553.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1559.95 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day of trading, the open price for M&M was 1555.95, the close price was 1553.85, the high was 1570.1, and the low was 1549.15. The market capitalization of M&M is currently 186,782.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1670 and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 104,200 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1553.85 on last trading day

On the last trading day, the volume of shares traded for Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 104,200. The closing price for the shares was 1553.85.

