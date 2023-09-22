Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
M&M stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -3.08 %. The stock closed at 1634.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1583.8 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of M&M was 1635.05. The closing price was slightly lower at 1634.05. The stock reached a high of 1655.85 and a low of 1575.75 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at 189594.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1670, while the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 88650 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.01%
3 Months9.65%
6 Months35.91%
YTD26.74%
1 Year21.17%
22 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1583.8, down -3.08% from yesterday's ₹1634.05

The current data shows that the price of M&M stock is 1583.8. There has been a percent change of -3.08, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -50.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 50.25.

22 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1634.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 88,650. The closing price for the stock was 1634.05.

