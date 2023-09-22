M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, the open price of M&M was ₹1635.05. The closing price was slightly lower at ₹1634.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1655.85 and a low of ₹1575.75 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at ₹189594.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1670, while the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 88650 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.01%
|3 Months
|9.65%
|6 Months
|35.91%
|YTD
|26.74%
|1 Year
|21.17%
The current data shows that the price of M&M stock is ₹1583.8. There has been a percent change of -3.08, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -50.25, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹50.25.
On the last day of trading for M&M on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 88,650. The closing price for the stock was ₹1634.05.
