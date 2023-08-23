comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 23 2023 10:00:06
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.8 1.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 222.2 0.29%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 616.8 -0.49%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 965.5 0.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 568.3 0%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plummets in the Market
Back
LIVE UPDATES

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plummets in the Market

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 1550.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1544.9 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&MPremium
M&M

On the last day, the open price of M&M was 1539 and the close price was 1538.7. The high for the day was 1554.95 and the low was 1535.05. The market capitalization of M&M is 185,583.92 crore. The 52-week high for M&M is 1594.85 and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M on that day was 41,793 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 10:02:11 AM IST

M&M August futures opened at 1551.1 as against previous close of 1550.9

M&M is currently trading at a spot price of 1546.95. The bid price is 1546.35 and the offer price is 1547.15. The offer quantity is 1400 and the bid quantity is 700. The open interest for M&M is 13939100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Aug 2023, 10:00:58 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1544.9, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1550.3

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is 1544.9. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.4, suggesting a decrease of 5.4 in the stock price.

Click here for M&M Profit Loss

23 Aug 2023, 09:47:13 AM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1546, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1550.3

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1546. The percent change is -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.3, suggesting a decrease of 4.3 in the stock price.

23 Aug 2023, 09:32:36 AM IST

M&M Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:32:07 AM IST

M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.24%
3 Months16.16%
6 Months14.69%
YTD24.12%
1 Year26.4%
23 Aug 2023, 09:00:51 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1550.3, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1538.7

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is 1550.3. There has been a 0.75 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.6.

23 Aug 2023, 08:21:14 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1538.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 41,793 shares. The closing price of M&M shares on that day was 1538.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App