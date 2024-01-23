 M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock sees gains in today's trading session | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 23 2024 11:28:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 0.00%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 246.40 3.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,444.05 -2.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 819.75 0.09%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,035.30 2.68%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock sees gains in today's trading session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock sees gains in today's trading session

5 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:33 AM IST
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 1623.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1640.95 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Stock Price TodayPremium
M&M Stock Price Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of M&M was 1656.2 and the close price was 1655.6. The stock had a high of 1670.6 and a low of 1616.8. The market capitalization of M&M is currently 194,427.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1758 and the 52-week low is 1124. On the BSE, there were 45,758 shares traded for M&M.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:33:32 AM IST

M&M January futures opened at 1625.65 as against previous close of 1619.6

M&M is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 1634.95. The bid price for the stock is 1631.10, and the offer price is 1631.95. There is a bid quantity of 350 shares and an offer quantity of 350 shares. The stock has an open interest of 12,455,100 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:20:08 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock was 1619, while the high price reached 1646.65.

23 Jan 2024, 11:03:43 AM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1640.95, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹1623.8

The stock price of M&M has increased by 1.06% or 17.15. The current price of the stock is 1640.95.

23 Jan 2024, 10:40:55 AM IST

M&M share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra1629.65.80.361758.01124.0181480.05
Escorts Kubota2872.0-61.55-2.13435.21809.9537893.34
B E M L3178.95-3.9-0.123315.751129.113238.58
Action Construction Equipment902.75-3.45-0.38942.95305.3510750.24
Esab India5578.39.40.176487.13221.358586.69
23 Jan 2024, 10:32:24 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1629.35, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1623.8

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1629.35. There has been a 0.34% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.55.

23 Jan 2024, 10:19:11 AM IST

M&M January futures opened at 1625.65 as against previous close of 1619.6

M&M is currently trading at a spot price of 1637.7. The bid price and offer price are 1637.8 and 1638.7 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 350 each. The stock's open interest stands at 12,493,600 contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 10:16:20 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock is 1619, while the high price is 1646.65.

23 Jan 2024, 10:04:00 AM IST

M&M Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:57:15 AM IST

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1641.85, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹1623.8

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is 1641.85. There has been a 1.11% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 18.05.

23 Jan 2024, 09:39:25 AM IST

M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.81%
3 Months-4.67%
6 Months6.49%
YTD-6.19%
1 Year23.39%
23 Jan 2024, 09:09:59 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1655.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 45,758. The closing price of the shares was 1655.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App