M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock sees gains in today's trading session

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of M&M was ₹1656.2 and the close price was ₹1655.6. The stock had a high of ₹1670.6 and a low of ₹1616.8. The market capitalization of M&M is currently ₹194,427.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1758 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. On the BSE, there were 45,758 shares traded for M&M. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

M&M January futures opened at 1625.65 as against previous close of 1619.6 M&M is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 1634.95. The bid price for the stock is 1631.10, and the offer price is 1631.95. There is a bid quantity of 350 shares and an offer quantity of 350 shares. The stock has an open interest of 12,455,100 shares.

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock was ₹1619, while the high price reached ₹1646.65.

M&M share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mahindra & Mahindra 1629.6 5.8 0.36 1758.0 1124.0 181480.05 Escorts Kubota 2872.0 -61.55 -2.1 3435.2 1809.95 37893.34 B E M L 3178.95 -3.9 -0.12 3315.75 1129.1 13238.58 Action Construction Equipment 902.75 -3.45 -0.38 942.95 305.35 10750.24 Esab India 5578.3 9.4 0.17 6487.1 3221.35 8586.69

M&M share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.81% 3 Months -4.67% 6 Months 6.49% YTD -6.19% 1 Year 23.39%

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1655.6 on last trading day On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 45,758. The closing price of the shares was ₹1655.6.