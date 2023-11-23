M&M Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

Hello User
M&M stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -1.07 %. The stock closed at 1559.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1543.3 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

The stock of M&M opened at 1557.55 and closed at 1559.95 on the last day. The stock had a high of 1564.45 and a low of 1535. The market capitalization of M&M is 184,788.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1670 and the 52-week low is 1124. The stock had a trading volume of 50,029 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1559.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 50,029. The closing price for the shares was 1559.95.

