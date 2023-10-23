M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day, the open price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was ₹1555.9 and the close price was ₹1569.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1574.05 and a low of ₹1545.95. M&M has a market capitalization of ₹186,535.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1670 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 21,397 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

M&M share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1570.47 10 Days 1559.09 20 Days 1561.56 50 Days 1564.29 100 Days 1509.77 300 Days 1383.47

Top active options for M&M Top active call options for M&M at 23 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹1580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.45 (+0.0%) & ₹8.55 (-0.0%) respectively. Top active put options for M&M at 23 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹1560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.5 (-28.57%) & ₹6.55 (-34.5%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

M&M October futures opened at 1542.45 as against previous close of 1557.4 M&M stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1566. The bid price is slightly lower at 1564.8, with a bid quantity of 1400. On the other hand, the offer price is 1565.6, with an offer quantity of 700. The stock has a high open interest of 12996200.

M&M share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mahindra & Mahindra 1566.7 8.45 0.54 1670.0 1124.0 174475.2 Escorts Kubota 3180.0 -57.7 -1.78 3435.2 1809.95 41957.11 B E M L 2138.4 -150.25 -6.57 2715.65 1129.1 8905.26 Action Construction Equipment 743.0 3.5 0.47 821.95 264.0 8847.88 Esab India 5597.0 13.75 0.25 5853.35 3221.35 8615.47

M&M share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 18 18 18 18 Buy 17 17 17 16 Hold 2 2 2 4 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

M&M share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.27% 3 Months 4.29% 6 Months 28.49% YTD 24.74% 1 Year 24.66%

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1558.25, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹1569.25 The current stock price of M&M is ₹1558.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.7, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -11, suggesting a decline of ₹11.

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1569.25 on last trading day On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 21,397. The closing price for the shares was ₹1569.25.