M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
20 min read . 02:02 PM IST Trade
M&M stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 1558.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1565.7 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was 1555.9 and the close price was 1569.25. The stock reached a high of 1574.05 and a low of 1545.95. M&M has a market capitalization of 186,535.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1670 and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 21,397 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:02 PM IST M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1565.7, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1558.25

The current stock price of M&M is 1565.7 with a net change of 7.45 and a percent change of 0.48. This means that the stock has increased by 7.45 points or 0.48% from its previous closing price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST M&M share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1570.47
10 Days1559.09
20 Days1561.56
50 Days1564.29
100 Days1509.77
300 Days1383.47
23 Oct 2023, 01:27 PM IST Top active options for M&M

Top active call options for M&M at 23 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 1580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.45 (+0.0%) & 8.55 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for M&M at 23 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 1560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.5 (-28.57%) & 6.55 (-34.5%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock was 1548, while the high price reached 1574.65.

23 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1562.9, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1558.25

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1562.9. There has been a 0.3 percent change, which indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.65, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.65 points.

23 Oct 2023, 12:47 PM IST M&M October futures opened at 1542.45 as against previous close of 1557.4

M&M stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1566. The bid price is slightly lower at 1564.8, with a bid quantity of 1400. On the other hand, the offer price is 1565.6, with an offer quantity of 700. The stock has a high open interest of 12996200.

23 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST M&M share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra1566.78.450.541670.01124.0174475.2
Escorts Kubota3180.0-57.7-1.783435.21809.9541957.11
B E M L2138.4-150.25-6.572715.651129.18905.26
Action Construction Equipment743.03.50.47821.95264.08847.88
Esab India5597.013.750.255853.353221.358615.47
23 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1568.5, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1558.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1568.5. There has been a 0.66% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.25.

23 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra reached a low of 1548 and a high of 1574.65 during the current trading day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for M&M

Top active call options for M&M at 23 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 1580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.65 (-14.68%) & 7.7 (-9.94%) respectively.

Top active put options for M&M at 23 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 1560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.25 (-16.67%) & 7.8 (-22.0%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST M&M share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy18181818
Buy17171716
Hold2224
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 11:57 AM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1562.35, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1558.25

The current stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is 1562.35. It has experienced a 0.26% percent change, with a net change of 4.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.1 points from its previous value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST M&M October futures opened at 1542.45 as against previous close of 1557.4

M&M is currently trading at a spot price of 1562.25. The bid price is slightly lower at 1561.15, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1562.1. Both bid and offer quantities are 700. The open interest for M&M stands at 13,020,700.

23 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST M&M share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra1559.451.20.081670.01124.0173667.81
Escorts Kubota3184.35-53.35-1.653435.21809.9542014.5
B E M L2168.9-119.75-5.232715.651129.19032.28
Action Construction Equipment741.01.50.2821.95264.08824.07
Esab India5622.1538.90.75853.353221.358654.19
23 Oct 2023, 11:27 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock is 1548, while the high price is 1574.65.

23 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1563.7, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1558.25

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1563.7. There has been a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.45, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

23 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for M&M

Top active call options for M&M at 23 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 1580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.45 (+36.7%) & 3.7 (+29.82%) respectively.

Top active put options for M&M at 23 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 1560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.4 (-42.86%) & 5.05 (-49.5%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1568.4, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1558.25

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1568.4, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 10.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.65% and the net change is an increase of 10.15.

23 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST M&M share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra1567.459.20.591670.01124.0174558.72
Escorts Kubota3185.15-52.55-1.623435.21809.9542025.06
B E M L2180.6-108.05-4.722715.651129.19081.0
Action Construction Equipment746.26.70.91821.95264.08885.99
Esab India5602.6519.40.355853.353221.358624.17
23 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock today was 1548 and the high price was 1574.65.

23 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST M&M October futures opened at 1542.45 as against previous close of 1557.4

M&M is a stock with a spot price of 1568.1. The bid price for the stock is 1567.5, while the offer price is 1568.35. The offer quantity is 700, and the bid quantity is also 700. The stock has an open interest of 13,241,900.

23 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1570.7, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹1558.25

The current stock price of M&M is 1570.7. It has experienced a percent change of 0.8, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 12.45, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

23 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.27%
3 Months4.29%
6 Months28.49%
YTD24.74%
1 Year24.66%
23 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1558.25, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹1569.25

The current stock price of M&M is 1558.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.7, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -11, suggesting a decline of 11.

23 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1569.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 21,397. The closing price for the shares was 1569.25.

