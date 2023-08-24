M&M Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM ISTLivemint
M&M stock price went down today, 24 Aug 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 1550.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1542.25 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of M&M was ₹1550.25 and the close price was ₹1550.3. The stock had a high of ₹1554.2 and a low of ₹1535.85. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹184620.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1594.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the stock was 34993 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:06:05 AM IST
M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1550.3 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for M&M was 34,993 shares, and the closing price was ₹1550.3.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!