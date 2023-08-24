Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

M&M Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 24 Aug 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 1550.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1542.25 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the open price of M&M was 1550.25 and the close price was 1550.3. The stock had a high of 1554.2 and a low of 1535.85. The market capitalization of M&M is 184620.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1594.85 and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for the stock was 34993 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1550.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for M&M was 34,993 shares, and the closing price was 1550.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.