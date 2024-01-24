M&M Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of M&M was ₹1623.65 and the close price was ₹1623.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1646.65 and a low of ₹1588.15. The market capitalization is ₹190823.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1758 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the stock was 74083 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.