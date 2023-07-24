comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock enjoys upward momentum in trading
Back
LIVE UPDATES

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock enjoys upward momentum in trading

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 09:52 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 1522.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1545.15 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&MPremium
M&M

On the last day, the open price for M&M was 1544.75, and the close price was 1544.7. The stock's high for the day was 1552.55, while the low was 1519.05. M&M's market cap is currently at 169,558.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1594.85, and the 52-week low is 1124. The stock had a BSE volume of 25950 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:52:40 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1545.15, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹1522.55

The current data for M&M stock shows that the stock price is 1545.15. There has been a 1.48% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 22.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market.

Click here for M&M Profit Loss

24 Jul 2023, 09:34:48 AM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1543.3, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹1522.55

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock is currently trading at 1543.3. The stock has seen a 1.36% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 20.75.

24 Jul 2023, 09:31:03 AM IST

M&M Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:19:45 AM IST

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1524.2, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1522.55

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1524.2. There has been a 0.11% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.65.

24 Jul 2023, 09:01:46 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1522.55, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹1544.7

The current price of M&M stock is 1522.55, which represents a decrease of 1.43% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -22.15.

24 Jul 2023, 08:29:09 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1544.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 25,950. The closing price for the stock was 1544.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout