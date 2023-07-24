Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock enjoys upward momentum in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 1522.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1545.15 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the open price for M&M was 1544.75, and the close price was 1544.7. The stock's high for the day was 1552.55, while the low was 1519.05. M&M's market cap is currently at 169,558.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1594.85, and the 52-week low is 1124. The stock had a BSE volume of 25950 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:52 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1545.15, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹1522.55

The current data for M&M stock shows that the stock price is 1545.15. There has been a 1.48% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 22.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market.

Click here for M&M Profit Loss

24 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1543.3, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹1522.55

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock is currently trading at 1543.3. The stock has seen a 1.36% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 20.75.

24 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST M&M Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1524.2, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1522.55

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1524.2. There has been a 0.11% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.65.

24 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1522.55, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹1544.7

The current price of M&M stock is 1522.55, which represents a decrease of 1.43% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -22.15.

24 Jul 2023, 08:29 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1544.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 25,950. The closing price for the stock was 1544.7.

