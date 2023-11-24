M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, M&M opened at ₹1545.15 and closed at ₹1543.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1560 and a low of ₹1535.5. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹185,106.22 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1670 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 112,785 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.