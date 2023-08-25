comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 25 2023 10:00:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.8 -0.38%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,502 0.94%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 962.85 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,570.65 -0.52%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 574.1 -0.45%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock plummets in today's trading session
Back
LIVE UPDATES

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock plummets in today's trading session

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:08 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 1542.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1536.95 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&MPremium
M&M

On the last day, the open price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock was 1559.85, and the close price was 1542.25. The stock had a high of 1559.85 and a low of 1528.6. The market capitalization of M&M was 184,680.12 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was 1594.85, and the 52-week low was 1124. The BSE volume for the day was 32,208 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:08:29 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1536.95, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹1542.6

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1536.95. There has been a decrease of -0.37% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -5.65.

25 Aug 2023, 10:04:22 AM IST

M&M August futures opened at 1531.95 as against previous close of 1541.05

The spot price of M&M stock is currently 1542.15. The bid price is 1541.25, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock, while the offer price is 1542.25, indicating the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 700, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 1400, representing the number of shares buyers are looking to purchase. The open interest for M&M stock is 13925800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 09:40:07 AM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1544.7, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1542.6

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1544.7. There has been a 0.14 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

25 Aug 2023, 09:32:42 AM IST

M&M Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:32:14 AM IST

M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.99%
3 Months14.44%
6 Months17.37%
YTD23.46%
1 Year21.6%
25 Aug 2023, 09:01:43 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1542.75, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1542.25

As per the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1542.75. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.03. The net change in the stock price is 0.5.

25 Aug 2023, 08:03:22 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1542.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 32,208. The closing price for the stock was 1,542.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App