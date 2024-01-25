Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:27 AM IST
Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 1627.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1623.2 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Stock Price Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock was 1595.20. The stock closed at 1593.70. The highest price reached during the day was 1632.65, while the lowest price recorded was 1575.25. The market capitalization of M&M is 194,876.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1758, and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for the day was 39,331 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:27 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1623.2, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1627.55

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1623.2. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -4.35, suggesting a decline in value of 4.35.

25 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1593.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 39,331. The closing price of the shares was 1593.7.

