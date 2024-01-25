M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock was ₹1595.20. The stock closed at ₹1593.70. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1632.65, while the lowest price recorded was ₹1575.25. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹194,876.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1758, and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the day was 39,331 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.