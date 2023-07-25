M&M Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:28 AM ISTLivemint
M&M stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 1522.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1546.25 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the open price of M&M stock was ₹1522.55, and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹1557 and a low of ₹1516 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹172,197.79 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1594.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 54,470 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 08:28:16 AM IST
