M&M Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:28 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 1522.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1546.25 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day of trading, the open price of M&M stock was 1522.55, and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 1557 and a low of 1516 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is 172,197.79 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1594.85, and the 52-week low is 1124. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 54,470 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 08:28 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1522.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 54,470. The closing price for the day was 1522.55.

