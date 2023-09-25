Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stocks on the Rise Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 1583.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1607.8 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day of trading, the open price of M&M stock was 1583.75, and the close price was 1583.8. The stock reached a high of 1617.65 and a low of 1565.35 during the day. M&M's market capitalization stood at 192,467.16 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 1670, while the 52-week low was 1124. The BSE volume for M&M shares was 77,432.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1607.8, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹1583.8

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1607.8. There has been a 1.52 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 24. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.52 percent, resulting in a net gain of 24 rupees.

25 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1583.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) had a trading volume of 77,432 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,583.8.

