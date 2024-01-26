M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of M&M was ₹1629.05 and the closing price was ₹1627.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1643 and a low of ₹1604. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹195,445.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1758 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 31,442.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.