M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stocks Slump in Today's Trading
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stocks Slump in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 1566.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1565 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of M&M stock was 1547.05, the close price was also 1547, and the high and low prices were 1569.35 and 1547.05 respectively. The market capitalization of the company was 174,425.09 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 1594.85 and 1124 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 79,428 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 09:45:06 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1565, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1566.25

The current stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is 1565. The stock has experienced a slight decrease with a percent change of -0.08. The net change in the stock price is -1.25, indicating a small decrease in value.

26 Jul 2023, 09:36:08 AM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1566.4, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1566.25

The current data for M&M stock shows that the stock price is 1566.4. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.15, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock has experienced a minimal change in value.

26 Jul 2023, 09:33:06 AM IST

26 Jul 2023, 09:21:10 AM IST

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1556.9, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹1566.25

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1556.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.6. The net change is -9.35, indicating a decrease of 9.35 in the stock price.

26 Jul 2023, 09:05:40 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1566.25, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹1547

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1566.25. There has been a 1.24% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 19.25.

26 Jul 2023, 08:17:09 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1547 yesterday

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, a total of 79,428 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,547.

