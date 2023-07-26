M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stocks Slump in Today's Trading

On the last day, the open price of M&M stock was ₹1547.05, the close price was also ₹1547, and the high and low prices were ₹1569.35 and ₹1547.05 respectively. The market capitalization of the company was ₹174,425.09 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹1594.85 and ₹1124 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 79,428 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.