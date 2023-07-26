M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stocks Slump in Today's Trading

On the last day, the open price of M&M stock was ₹1547.05, the close price was also ₹1547, and the high and low prices were ₹1569.35 and ₹1547.05 respectively. The market capitalization of the company was ₹174,425.09 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹1594.85 and ₹1124 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 79,428 shares.
The current stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is ₹1565. The stock has experienced a slight decrease with a percent change of -0.08. The net change in the stock price is -1.25, indicating a small decrease in value.
The current data for M&M stock shows that the stock price is ₹1566.4. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.15, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock has experienced a minimal change in value.
The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1556.9. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.6. The net change is -9.35, indicating a decrease of ₹9.35 in the stock price.
As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is ₹1566.25. There has been a 1.24% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 19.25.
