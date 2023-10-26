comScore
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M closed today at 1504.85, down -4.06% from yesterday's 1568.6
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M closed today at ₹1504.85, down -4.06% from yesterday's ₹1568.6

26 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -4.06 %. The stock closed at 1568.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1504.85 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&MPremium
M&M

On the last day, the opening price of M&M stock was 1572, and it closed at 1563.65. The stock reached a high of 1576 and a low of 1546.5 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at 188117.59 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1670, while the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M shares on that day was 27421.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:32:16 PM IST

M&M share price update :M&M closed today at ₹1504.85, down -4.06% from yesterday's ₹1568.6

Today, the closing price of M&M stock was 1504.85, which represents a 4.06% decrease from the previous day's closing price. This corresponds to a net change of - 63.75. Yesterday's closing price was 1568.6.

26 Oct 2023, 06:19:56 PM IST

M&M share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra1504.85-63.75-4.061670.01124.0167587.29
Escorts Kubota3140.033.851.093435.21809.9541429.35
B E M L1971.0-27.8-1.392715.651129.18208.13
Action Construction Equipment715.012.11.72821.95264.08514.45
Esab India5531.0-1.0-0.025853.353221.358513.88
26 Oct 2023, 05:36:37 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The Mahindra & Mahindra stock reached a low of 1500 and a high of 1556.45 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:25:59 PM IST

M&M October futures opened at 1555.6 as against previous close of 1566.5

M&M is currently trading at a spot price of 1508.25. The bid price is 1506.7, and the offer price is 1507.95. The stock has an offer quantity of 2100 and a bid quantity of 2100. The open interest for M&M stands at 6914600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:17:53 PM IST

Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The stock of Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd has a 52-week low price of 1123.40 and a 52-week high price of 1670.

26 Oct 2023, 03:08:05 PM IST

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1506.2, down -3.98% from yesterday's ₹1568.6

The current stock price of M&M is 1506.2. It has experienced a percent change of -3.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -62.4, suggesting a decline in value by this amount.

26 Oct 2023, 02:41:21 PM IST

Top active options for M&M

Top active call options for M&M at 26 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 13.35 (-53.16%) & 27.3 (-48.88%) respectively.

Top active put options for M&M at 26 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 32.0 (+138.81%) & 10.5 (+1005.26%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:35:01 PM IST

M&M share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra1510.0-58.6-3.741670.01124.0168160.82
Escorts Kubota3131.325.150.813435.21809.9541314.56
B E M L1973.3-25.5-1.282715.651129.18217.71
Action Construction Equipment714.011.11.58821.95264.08502.54
Esab India5467.55-64.45-1.175853.353221.358416.21
26 Oct 2023, 02:29:47 PM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1513, down -3.54% from yesterday's ₹1568.6

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1513, with a percent change of -3.54%. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.54% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -55.6, indicating a decrease of 55.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:14:18 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra reached a low of 1502 and a high of 1556.45 for the day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:44:07 PM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1505, down -4.05% from yesterday's ₹1568.6

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1505. There has been a percent change of -4.05 and a net change of -63.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.05% and the value has decreased by 63.6.

26 Oct 2023, 01:42:16 PM IST

M&M share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1568.37
10 Days1563.92
20 Days1559.35
50 Days1564.86
100 Days1512.12
300 Days1386.48
26 Oct 2023, 01:28:31 PM IST

Top active options for M&M

Top active call options for M&M at 26 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 14.25 (-50.0%) & 27.9 (-47.75%) respectively.

Top active put options for M&M at 26 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 33.85 (+152.61%) & 16.7 (+1657.89%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:26:37 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Mahindra & Mahindra stock is 1505.3 and the high price is 1556.45.

26 Oct 2023, 01:10:02 PM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1510.2, down -3.72% from yesterday's ₹1568.6

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1510.2. There has been a percent change of -3.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -58.4, meaning that the stock has dropped by 58.4.

26 Oct 2023, 12:58:10 PM IST

M&M Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:50:25 PM IST

M&M October futures opened at 1555.6 as against previous close of 1566.5

M&M stock has a spot price of 1517.95. The bid and offer prices are 1516.05 and 1516.9 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 700. The stock's open interest is 6461000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:30:05 PM IST

26 Oct 2023, 12:30:01 PM IST

M&M share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra1517.9-50.7-3.231670.01124.0169040.6
Escorts Kubota3097.6-8.55-0.283435.21809.9540869.92
B E M L1954.0-44.8-2.242715.651129.18137.34
Action Construction Equipment703.00.10.01821.95264.08371.55
Esab India5506.05-25.95-0.475853.353221.358475.47
26 Oct 2023, 12:29:16 PM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1517.05, down -3.29% from yesterday's ₹1568.6

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1517.05. The stock has experienced a percent change of -3.29, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -51.55, suggesting a decline of 51.55.

26 Oct 2023, 12:25:14 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra reached a low of 1514.65 and a high of 1556.45 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 12:11:26 PM IST

Top active options for M&M

Top active call options for M&M at 26 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 16.6 (-41.75%) & 32.0 (-40.07%) respectively.

Top active put options for M&M at 26 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 27.05 (+101.87%) & 13.45 (+1315.79%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:56:36 AM IST

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1523.9, down -2.85% from yesterday's ₹1568.6

26 Oct 2023, 11:35:29 AM IST

M&M share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra1521.8-46.8-2.981670.01124.0169474.92
Escorts Kubota3059.75-46.4-1.493435.21809.9540370.53
B E M L1935.25-63.55-3.182715.651129.18059.25
Action Construction Equipment700.2-2.7-0.38821.95264.08338.21
Esab India5450.1-81.9-1.485853.353221.358389.35
26 Oct 2023, 11:31:06 AM IST

M&M October futures opened at 1555.6 as against previous close of 1566.5

The spot price of M&M stock is currently at 1524.55. The bid price is 1522.2, while the offer price is 1522.6. The offer quantity is 1400, and the bid quantity is 700. The open interest for the stock is 5053300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:19:26 AM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1528.95, down -2.53% from yesterday's ₹1568.6

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1528.95, with a percent change of -2.53. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -39.65, which represents the decrease in the stock price in terms of value. Overall, these numbers suggest that the M&M stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 11:10:47 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock today was 1521, while the high price was 1556.45.

26 Oct 2023, 10:49:04 AM IST

Top active options for M&M

Top active call options for M&M at 26 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 18.7 (-34.39%) & 35.25 (-33.99%) respectively.

Top active put options for M&M at 26 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 24.75 (+84.7%) & 45.3 (+62.66%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:38:44 AM IST

M&M share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra1529.5-39.1-2.491670.01124.0170332.43
Escorts Kubota3066.65-39.5-1.273435.21809.9540461.56
B E M L1938.9-59.9-3.02715.651129.18074.45
Action Construction Equipment696.05-6.85-0.97821.95264.08288.79
Esab India5463.85-68.15-1.235853.353221.358410.52
26 Oct 2023, 10:35:31 AM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1529.5, down -2.49% from yesterday's ₹1568.6

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1529.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.49%, resulting in a net change of -39.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:12:00 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Mahindra & Mahindra's stock had a low price of 1521 and a high price of 1556.45.

26 Oct 2023, 10:08:58 AM IST

M&M October futures opened at 1555.6 as against previous close of 1566.5

The spot price of M&M stock is currently at 1531.2. The bid price is slightly lower at 1529.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1530.4. Both the bid and offer quantities are 700. The open interest for M&M stock is 5002900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 10:00:17 AM IST

M&M Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:48:00 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1527.9, down -2.59% from yesterday's ₹1568.6

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1527.9. There has been a 2.59% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -40.7.

26 Oct 2023, 09:37:45 AM IST

M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.48%
3 Months5.79%
6 Months29.3%
YTD25.61%
1 Year22.45%
26 Oct 2023, 09:25:03 AM IST

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1528.35, down -2.57% from yesterday's ₹1568.6

On the given day, the stock price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) was 1528.35. There was a percent change of -2.57%, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change was -40.25, suggesting a decline of 40.25 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 09:24:02 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 08:16:26 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1563.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 27,421 shares. The closing price for the day was 1563.65.

