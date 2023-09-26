comScore
LIVE UPDATES

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock sees upward trend in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 10:04 AM IST
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 1588.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1591.5 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&MPremium
M&M

On the last day, the open price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock was 1608.25, while the close price was slightly lower at 1607.8. The stock reached a high of 1619.15 and a low of 1585 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is 190210.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1670, and the 52-week low was 1124. The BSE volume for M&M shares was 55447.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 10:04:02 AM IST

26 Sep 2023, 10:03:16 AM IST

M&M September futures opened at 1587.3 as against previous close of 1592.1

M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is currently trading at a spot price of INR 1592.35. The bid price stands at INR 1592.9, while the offer price is INR 1593.6. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 700. The open interest for M&M is reported to be 11,587,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Sep 2023, 09:58:06 AM IST

M&M Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:45:34 AM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1591.5, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1588.95

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1591.5. It has experienced a 0.16% percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

26 Sep 2023, 09:32:47 AM IST

M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.73%
3 Months8.46%
6 Months39.68%
YTD27.24%
1 Year24.93%
26 Sep 2023, 09:07:04 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1588.95, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹1607.8

As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is 1588.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -18.85, meaning the stock has decreased by 18.85.

26 Sep 2023, 08:09:46 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1607.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 55,447. The closing price for M&M shares on that day was 1607.8.

