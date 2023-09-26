M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock sees upward trend in trading today

On the last day, the open price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock was ₹1608.25, while the close price was slightly lower at ₹1607.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1619.15 and a low of ₹1585 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is 190210.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1670, and the 52-week low was ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M shares was 55447. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Madhusudan Masala share price opens at 71.43% premium at ₹120 on NSE SME https://www.livemint.com/market/ipo/madhusudan-masala-share-price-opens-at-71-43-premium-at-rs-120-on-nse-sme-11695701684299.html Share Via

M&M September futures opened at 1587.3 as against previous close of 1592.1 M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is currently trading at a spot price of INR 1592.35. The bid price stands at INR 1592.9, while the offer price is INR 1593.6. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 700. The open interest for M&M is reported to be 11,587,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1591.5, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1588.95 As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is ₹1591.5. It has experienced a 0.16% percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Share Via

M&M share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.73% 3 Months 8.46% 6 Months 39.68% YTD 27.24% 1 Year 24.93% Share Via

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1588.95, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹1607.8 As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is ₹1588.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -18.85, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹18.85. Share Via

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1607.8 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 55,447. The closing price for M&M shares on that day was ₹1607.8. Share Via