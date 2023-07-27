Hello User
M&M Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -1.29 %. The stock closed at 1566.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1546 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the open price for M&M was 1566.4 and the close price was 1566.25. The stock reached a high of 1573.55 and a low of 1532.25. The market cap for M&M is 172169.95 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 1594.85 and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 64297 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:17 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1566.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, a total of 64,297 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1566.25.

