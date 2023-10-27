Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M closed today at 1512.45, up 0.51% from yesterday's 1504.85

27 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 1504.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1512.45 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day of trading, the open price for M&M was 1552.35 and the close price was 1568.6. The stock reached a high of 1556.45 and a low of 1500 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is 180,185.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1670 and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 177,513 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:43 PM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed today at ₹1512.45, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1504.85

Today, the closing price of M&M stock was 1512.45, representing a 0.51% increase from the previous day's closing price of 1504.85. The net change in the stock price was 7.6.

27 Oct 2023, 06:18 PM IST M&M share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra1512.457.60.511670.01124.0168433.66
Escorts Kubota3140.07.150.233435.21809.9541429.35
Esab India5724.0183.23.315853.353221.358810.96
Action Construction Equipment749.835.64.98821.95264.08928.86
B E M L2007.037.21.892715.651129.18358.05
27 Oct 2023, 05:30 PM IST Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock was 1507.55, while the high price reached 1534.

27 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST M&M October futures opened at 1515.6 as against previous close of 1514.85

M&M stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1511.85. The bid price stands at 1522.1 with a bid quantity of 1750, while the offer price is 1522.4 with an offer quantity of 350. The open interest for M&M is at 14,125,650.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1520.4, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹1504.85

The current stock price of M&M is 1520.4, with a percent change of 1.03 and a net change of 15.55. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.03% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 15.55.

Click here for M&M Profit Loss

27 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for M&M

Top active call options for M&M at 27 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 1550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 28.9 (+12.89%) & 13.5 (+2.66%) respectively.

Top active put options for M&M at 27 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 27.5 (-17.91%) & 12.75 (-23.19%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST M&M share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra1519.014.150.941670.01124.0169163.1
Escorts Kubota3150.3517.50.563435.21809.9541565.91
Esab India5660.5119.72.165853.353221.358713.22
Action Construction Equipment752.0537.855.3821.95264.08955.65
B E M L2021.051.22.62715.651129.18416.35
27 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock was 1508.5, while the high price reached 1534.

27 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST M&M October futures opened at 1515.6 as against previous close of 1514.85

The spot price of M&M stock is 1519. The bid price is 1523.75 and the offer price is 1524.4. The offer quantity is 350 and the bid quantity is 700. The open interest is 13863150.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 01:55 PM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1514.75, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1504.85

The current price of M&M stock is 1514.75, with a 0.66% percent change and a net change of 9.9.

27 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST M&M share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1566.94
10 Days1566.96
20 Days1558.33
50 Days1565.32
100 Days1514.63
300 Days1388.00
27 Oct 2023, 01:27 PM IST Top active options for M&M

Top active call options for M&M at 27 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 12.65 (-3.8%) & 27.0 (+5.47%) respectively.

Top active put options for M&M at 27 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 29.5 (-11.94%) & 14.15 (-14.76%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock was 1508.5 and the high price was 1534.

27 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1515.8, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1504.85

The current stock price of M&M is 1515.8 with a net change of 10.95, representing a percentage change of 0.73. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.73% or 10.95 compared to the previous trading day.

Click here for M&M Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST M&M Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:44 PM IST M&M October futures opened at 1515.6 as against previous close of 1514.85

M&M is currently trading at a spot price of 1524.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 1530.4, while the offer price is 1531.05. The offer quantity is 350, and the bid quantity is also 350. The stock has an open interest of 13595050.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST M&M share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra1522.3517.51.161670.01124.0169536.17
Escorts Kubota3173.240.351.293435.21809.9541867.39
Esab India5620.880.01.445853.353221.358652.11
Action Construction Equipment746.031.84.45821.95264.08883.61
B E M L2005.6535.851.822715.651129.18352.43
27 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1522.95, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹1504.85

The current data shows that the stock price of M&M is 1522.95. There has been a 1.2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 18.1.

27 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock today was 1508.5 and the high price was 1534.

27 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for M&M

Top active call options for M&M at 27 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 16.2 (+23.19%) & 33.25 (+29.88%) respectively.

Top active put options for M&M at 27 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 23.6 (-29.55%) & 11.0 (-33.73%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 11:50 AM IST M&M share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy18181818
Buy17171716
Hold2224
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
27 Oct 2023, 11:47 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1530.5, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹1504.85

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1530.5. There has been a percent change of 1.7, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 25.65, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, these figures indicate a positive trend for M&M stock.

27 Oct 2023, 11:42 AM IST M&M share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra1531.026.151.741670.01124.0170499.48
Escorts Kubota3153.120.250.653435.21809.9541602.19
Esab India5651.35110.552.05853.353221.358699.13
Action Construction Equipment741.9527.753.89821.95264.08835.38
B E M L2018.2548.452.462715.651129.18404.9
27 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST M&M October futures opened at 1515.6 as against previous close of 1514.85

M&M is a stock trading at a spot price of 1527.95. The bid price is slightly higher at 1534.35, with a bid quantity of 350. The offer price is 1534.9, with an offer quantity of 1400. The open interest for M&M stands at 13595750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1528, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹1504.85

The current stock price for M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is 1528. The stock has experienced a 1.54% increase, resulting in a net change of 23.15.

27 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock for today was 1508.5, while the high price was 1531.

27 Oct 2023, 10:47 AM IST Top active options for M&M

Top active call options for M&M at 27 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 1550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 29.0 (+13.28%) & 14.05 (+6.84%) respectively.

Top active put options for M&M at 27 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 28.35 (-15.37%) & 13.65 (-17.77%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1518.95, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹1504.85

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1518.95. There has been a 0.94% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 14.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement.

27 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST M&M share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra1516.5511.70.781670.01124.0168890.26
Escorts Kubota3152.319.450.623435.21809.9541591.64
Esab India5618.4577.651.45853.353221.358648.49
Action Construction Equipment734.3520.152.82821.95264.08744.87
B E M L2011.842.02.132715.651129.18378.04
27 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Mahindra & Mahindra stock's low price for the day was 1508.5, while the high price reached 1531.

27 Oct 2023, 10:07 AM IST M&M October futures opened at 1515.6 as against previous close of 1514.85

M&M stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1523.5 with a bid price of 1529.55 and an offer price of 1530.35. The offer quantity is 350, and the bid quantity is also 350. The stock has an open interest of 13,464,150.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST M&M Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1504.85, down -4.06% from yesterday's ₹1568.6

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1504.85. There has been a percent change of -4.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -63.75, which means the stock has decreased by 63.75.

27 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.37%
3 Months9.19%
6 Months23.05%
YTD20.57%
1 Year17.54%
27 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1504.85, down -4.06% from yesterday's ₹1568.6

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1504.85. There has been a percent change of -4.06, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -63.75, which represents the decrease in price.

27 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1568.6 on last trading day

On the last day, M&M BSE had a trading volume of 177,513 shares with a closing price of 1,568.6.

