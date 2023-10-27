M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M closed today at 1512.45, up 0.51% from yesterday's 1504.85

M&M share price Live :M&M closed today at ₹1512.45, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1504.85 Today, the closing price of M&M stock was ₹1512.45, representing a 0.51% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹1504.85. The net change in the stock price was 7.6.

M&M share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mahindra & Mahindra 1512.45 7.6 0.51 1670.0 1124.0 168433.66 Escorts Kubota 3140.0 7.15 0.23 3435.2 1809.95 41429.35 Esab India 5724.0 183.2 3.31 5853.35 3221.35 8810.96 Action Construction Equipment 749.8 35.6 4.98 821.95 264.0 8928.86 B E M L 2007.0 37.2 1.89 2715.65 1129.1 8358.05 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock was ₹1507.55, while the high price reached ₹1534.

M&M October futures opened at 1515.6 as against previous close of 1514.85 M&M stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1511.85. The bid price stands at 1522.1 with a bid quantity of 1750, while the offer price is 1522.4 with an offer quantity of 350. The open interest for M&M is at 14,125,650.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1520.4, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹1504.85 The current stock price of M&M is ₹1520.4, with a percent change of 1.03 and a net change of 15.55. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.03% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 15.55. Click here for M&M Profit Loss

Top active options for M&M Top active call options for M&M at 27 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹28.9 (+12.89%) & ₹13.5 (+2.66%) respectively. Top active put options for M&M at 27 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹27.5 (-17.91%) & ₹12.75 (-23.19%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

M&M share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mahindra & Mahindra 1519.0 14.15 0.94 1670.0 1124.0 169163.1 Escorts Kubota 3150.35 17.5 0.56 3435.2 1809.95 41565.91 Esab India 5660.5 119.7 2.16 5853.35 3221.35 8713.22 Action Construction Equipment 752.05 37.85 5.3 821.95 264.0 8955.65 B E M L 2021.0 51.2 2.6 2715.65 1129.1 8416.35

Mahua Moitra says won't appear before Parliament Panel for 'cash-for-query' case hearing: Here's why Cash-for-query case: TMC MP Mahua Moitra says she cannot depose before ethics panel on Oct 31 due to pre-scheduled engagements. https://www.livemint.com/news/india/mahua-moitra-says-wont-appear-before-parliament-panel-for-cash-for-query-case-hearing-heres-why-11698395527654.html {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock was ₹1508.5, while the high price reached ₹1534.

M&M October futures opened at 1515.6 as against previous close of 1514.85 The spot price of M&M stock is 1519. The bid price is 1523.75 and the offer price is 1524.4. The offer quantity is 350 and the bid quantity is 700. The open interest is 13863150.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahua Moitra says won't appear before Parliament Panel for 'cash-for-query' case hearing: Here's why Cash-for-query case: TMC MP Mahua Moitra says she cannot depose before ethics panel on Oct 31 due to pre-scheduled engagements. https://www.livemint.com/news/india/mahua-moitra-says-wont-appear-before-parliament-panel-for-cash-for-query-case-hearing-heres-why-11698395527654.html

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1514.75, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1504.85 The current price of M&M stock is ₹1514.75, with a 0.66% percent change and a net change of 9.9.

M&M share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1566.94 10 Days 1566.96 20 Days 1558.33 50 Days 1565.32 100 Days 1514.63 300 Days 1388.00

Top active options for M&M Top active call options for M&M at 27 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹12.65 (-3.8%) & ₹27.0 (+5.47%) respectively. Top active put options for M&M at 27 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹29.5 (-11.94%) & ₹14.15 (-14.76%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

King Charles tried to ‘control’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle by slapping financial sanctions: Report https://www.livemint.com/news/world/king-charles-tried-to-control-prince-harry-meghan-markle-by-slapping-financial-sanctions-report-11698392481378.html

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock was ₹1508.5 and the high price was ₹1534.

M&M share price Live :M&M trading at ₹1515.8, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹1504.85 The current stock price of M&M is ₹1515.8 with a net change of 10.95, representing a percentage change of 0.73. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.73% or ₹10.95 compared to the previous trading day. Click here for M&M Board Meetings

M&M Live Updates

M&M October futures opened at 1515.6 as against previous close of 1514.85 M&M is currently trading at a spot price of 1524.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 1530.4, while the offer price is 1531.05. The offer quantity is 350, and the bid quantity is also 350. The stock has an open interest of 13595050.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

M&M share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mahindra & Mahindra 1522.35 17.5 1.16 1670.0 1124.0 169536.17 Escorts Kubota 3173.2 40.35 1.29 3435.2 1809.95 41867.39 Esab India 5620.8 80.0 1.44 5853.35 3221.35 8652.11 Action Construction Equipment 746.0 31.8 4.45 821.95 264.0 8883.61 B E M L 2005.65 35.85 1.82 2715.65 1129.1 8352.43

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1522.95, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹1504.85 The current data shows that the stock price of M&M is ₹1522.95. There has been a 1.2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 18.1.

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock today was ₹1508.5 and the high price was ₹1534.

Top active options for M&M Top active call options for M&M at 27 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹16.2 (+23.19%) & ₹33.25 (+29.88%) respectively. Top active put options for M&M at 27 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹23.6 (-29.55%) & ₹11.0 (-33.73%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

M&M share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 18 18 18 18 Buy 17 17 17 16 Hold 2 2 2 4 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1530.5, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹1504.85 The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1530.5. There has been a percent change of 1.7, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 25.65, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, these figures indicate a positive trend for M&M stock.

M&M share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mahindra & Mahindra 1531.0 26.15 1.74 1670.0 1124.0 170499.48 Escorts Kubota 3153.1 20.25 0.65 3435.2 1809.95 41602.19 Esab India 5651.35 110.55 2.0 5853.35 3221.35 8699.13 Action Construction Equipment 741.95 27.75 3.89 821.95 264.0 8835.38 B E M L 2018.25 48.45 2.46 2715.65 1129.1 8404.9

M&M October futures opened at 1515.6 as against previous close of 1514.85 M&M is a stock trading at a spot price of 1527.95. The bid price is slightly higher at 1534.35, with a bid quantity of 350. The offer price is 1534.9, with an offer quantity of 1400. The open interest for M&M stands at 13595750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1528, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹1504.85 The current stock price for M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is ₹1528. The stock has experienced a 1.54% increase, resulting in a net change of 23.15.

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock for today was ₹1508.5, while the high price was ₹1531.

Top active options for M&M Top active call options for M&M at 27 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹1550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹29.0 (+13.28%) & ₹14.05 (+6.84%) respectively. Top active put options for M&M at 27 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹28.35 (-15.37%) & ₹13.65 (-17.77%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1518.95, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹1504.85 The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1518.95. There has been a 0.94% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 14.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement.

M&M share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mahindra & Mahindra 1516.55 11.7 0.78 1670.0 1124.0 168890.26 Escorts Kubota 3152.3 19.45 0.62 3435.2 1809.95 41591.64 Esab India 5618.45 77.65 1.4 5853.35 3221.35 8648.49 Action Construction Equipment 734.35 20.15 2.82 821.95 264.0 8744.87 B E M L 2011.8 42.0 2.13 2715.65 1129.1 8378.04

Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range Mahindra & Mahindra stock's low price for the day was ₹1508.5, while the high price reached ₹1531.

M&M October futures opened at 1515.6 as against previous close of 1514.85 M&M stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1523.5 with a bid price of 1529.55 and an offer price of 1530.35. The offer quantity is 350, and the bid quantity is also 350. The stock has an open interest of 13,464,150.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

M&M Live Updates

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1504.85, down -4.06% from yesterday's ₹1568.6 The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1504.85. There has been a percent change of -4.06, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -63.75, which means the stock has decreased by ₹63.75.

M&M share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.37% 3 Months 9.19% 6 Months 23.05% YTD 20.57% 1 Year 17.54%

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1504.85, down -4.06% from yesterday's ₹1568.6 The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1504.85. There has been a percent change of -4.06, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -63.75, which represents the decrease in price.