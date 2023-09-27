Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 1588.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1599.65 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the open price for M&M was 1588.95, and the close price was also 1588.95. The high for the day was 1606.05, while the low was 1581.3. The market capitalization for M&M is 191491.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1670, while the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for the day was 36359 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1599.65, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹1588.95

The current stock price of M&M is 1599.65. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 10.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1588.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume was 36,359 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1588.95.

