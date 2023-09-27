M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price for M&M was ₹1588.95, and the close price was also ₹1588.95. The high for the day was ₹1606.05, while the low was ₹1581.3. The market capitalization for M&M is ₹191491.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1670, while the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the day was 36359 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of M&M is ₹1599.65. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.67, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 10.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume was 36,359 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1588.95.
