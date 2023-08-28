M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock sees gains in trading session

On the last day, the opening price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock was ₹1530.15 and the closing price was ₹1542.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1547.45 and a low of ₹1508.9 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹181,962.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1594.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the stock was 69,923 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

M&M August futures opened at 1522.5 as against previous close of 1521.35 The spot price of M&M stock is 1535.25. The bid price is 1533.25, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 1534.15, which is the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 700, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 1400, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest is 13686400, reflecting the total number of outstanding contracts for the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1534.5, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹1520.05 Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock is currently priced at ₹1534.5. It has experienced a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 14.45, suggesting that the stock has gained ₹14.45 in value.

M&M share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.1% 3 Months 14.22% 6 Months 18.74% YTD 21.68% 1 Year 20.67%

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1520.05, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹1542.6 The current data of M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1520.05, with a percent change of -1.46 and a net change of -22.55. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.46% and the actual decrease in price is ₹22.55.

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1542.6 on last trading day On the last day of trading for M&M on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 69,923. The closing price for the day was ₹1,542.6.