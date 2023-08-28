M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock sees gains in trading session

On the last day, the opening price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stock was ₹1530.15 and the closing price was ₹1542.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1547.45 and a low of ₹1508.9 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹181,962.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1594.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the stock was 69,923 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.