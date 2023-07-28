M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock surges with positive trading day

On the last day of trading, the opening price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was ₹1500 and the closing price was ₹1545.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1500 and a low of ₹1438 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is currently ₹173,200.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1594.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The total BSE volume for M&M shares on that day was 385,533.

