M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M stock surges with positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 1446.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1454.55 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day of trading, the opening price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was 1500 and the closing price was 1545.55. The stock reached a high of 1500 and a low of 1438 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is currently 173,200.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1594.85 and the 52-week low is 1124. The total BSE volume for M&M shares on that day was 385,533.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1454.55, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1446.85

The current stock price of M&M is 1454.55 with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 7.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.53% and the net change is 7.7.

28 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Monsoon Mayhem: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana submerged in heavy rainfall | 5 videos from waterlogged areas

https://www.livemint.com/news/india/monsoon-mayhem-maharashtra-gujarat-telangana-submerged-in-heavy-rainfall-5-videos-from-waterlogged-areas-11690512248273.html

28 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1446.85, down -6.39% from yesterday's ₹1545.55

The current data shows that the stock price of M&M is 1446.85. It has experienced a percent change of -6.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -98.7, which means that the stock has decreased by 98.7.

28 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1545.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, a total of 385,533 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 1545.55.

