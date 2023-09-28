M&M Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day, the open price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) was ₹1597, and the close price was ₹1595.4. The stock had a high of ₹1599.6 and a low of ₹1583.1. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹190354.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1670, while the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the day was 35110 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.