M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 1.95 %. The stock closed at 1520.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1549.65 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day of trading, the open price of M&M stock was 1523.05, the close price was 1520.05, the high was 1552, and the low was 1523.05. The market capitalization of M&M was 185,506.11 crore. The 52-week high was 1594.85, and the 52-week low was 1124. The BSE volume for M&M shares was 100,463.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1549.65, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹1520.05

The current data shows that the stock price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is 1549.65. There has been a 1.95% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 29.6.

29 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1520.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 100,463. The closing price of the shares was 1520.05.

