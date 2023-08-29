M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price of M&M stock was ₹1523.05, the close price was ₹1520.05, the high was ₹1552, and the low was ₹1523.05. The market capitalization of M&M was ₹185,506.11 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1594.85, and the 52-week low was ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M shares was 100,463.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) is ₹1549.65. There has been a 1.95% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 29.6.
