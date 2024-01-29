M&M Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was ₹1629.05, while the close price was ₹1627.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1643 and a low of ₹1604 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹195,445.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1758, and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M shares was 31,442.
29 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST
M&M share price NSE Live :M&M closed at ₹1627.55 on last trading day
