M&M Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 1627.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1632.3 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Stock Price Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was 1629.05, while the close price was 1627.55. The stock reached a high of 1643 and a low of 1604 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is 195,445.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1758, and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M shares was 31,442.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST M&M share price NSE Live :M&M closed at ₹1627.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 31,442. The closing price for the stock was 1627.55.

