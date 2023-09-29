Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Slides in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -2.1 %. The stock closed at 1590.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1556.7 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day of trading, the open price for M&M was 1599.75 and the close price was 1590.15. The stock reached a high of 1599.75 and a low of 1544.1 during the day. The market capitalization for M&M is 186350.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1670 and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for the stock was 275002 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price of the stock is 1556.7. There has been a percent change of -2.1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -33.45, which means that the stock has decreased by 33.45.

On the last day of trading for M&M on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 275,002. The closing price for the stock was 1,590.15.

