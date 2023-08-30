comScore
LIVE UPDATES

M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 1.33 %. The stock closed at 1559.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1580.25 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&MPremium
M&M

On the last day, the opening price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) was 1564.95 and the closing price was 1549.65. The highest price reached during the day was 1564.95 and the lowest price was 1540. The market capitalization of M&M is 186,685.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1594.85 and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for the day was 48,115 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:45:34 AM IST

M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1580.25, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹1559.5

As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is 1580.25. It has experienced a 1.33% increase, resulting in a net change of 20.75. This indicates that the stock has shown positive growth in value.

30 Aug 2023, 09:31:41 AM IST

M&M Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:30:35 AM IST

M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.67%
3 Months13.69%
6 Months22.94%
YTD24.95%
1 Year22.25%
30 Aug 2023, 09:00:09 AM IST

M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1559.5, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1549.65

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1559.5. There has been a 0.64% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 9.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

30 Aug 2023, 08:30:24 AM IST

M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1549.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 48,115. The closing price for the shares was 1549.65.

