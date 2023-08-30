M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, the opening price of M&M (Mahindra & Mahindra) was ₹1564.95 and the closing price was ₹1549.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1564.95 and the lowest price was ₹1540. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹186,685.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1594.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the day was 48,115 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of M&M is ₹1580.25. It has experienced a 1.33% increase, resulting in a net change of 20.75. This indicates that the stock has shown positive growth in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.67%
|3 Months
|13.69%
|6 Months
|22.94%
|YTD
|24.95%
|1 Year
|22.25%
The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1559.5. There has been a 0.64% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 9.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 48,115. The closing price for the shares was ₹1549.65.
