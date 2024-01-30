Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 1634.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1638.5 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Stock Price Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of M&M shares was 1635.5. The closing price was slightly lower at 1634.85. The stock reached a high of 1643.9 and a low of 1624.3 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at 196,187.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1758 and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M shares on this day was 71,186 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock was 1639.3, while the high price reached 1659.35.

30 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST M&M January futures opened at 1650.5 as against previous close of 1652.25

The spot price of M&M stock is currently at 1640. The bid price is 1659.05, indicating the maximum price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 1659.8, which is the minimum price at which a seller is willing to sell the stock. The offer quantity is 700, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 350, indicating the number of shares wanted by buyers. The open interest for M&M stock is 12,853,400, which represents the total number of outstanding contracts for the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST M&M Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1638.5, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹1634.85

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1638.5, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 3.65. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.22% and has gained 3.65 points. Overall, this data suggests that the stock is performing positively and has experienced a slight increase in value.

30 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.94%
3 Months-2.42%
6 Months11.17%
YTD-5.17%
1 Year24.22%
30 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1634.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 71,186. The closing price for the stock was 1,634.85.

