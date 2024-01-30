M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading Session

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of M&M shares was ₹1635.5. The closing price was slightly lower at ₹1634.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1643.9 and a low of ₹1624.3 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at ₹196,187.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1758 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M shares on this day was 71,186 shares.
Today, the low price of Mahindra & Mahindra stock was ₹1639.3, while the high price reached ₹1659.35.
The spot price of M&M stock is currently at 1640. The bid price is 1659.05, indicating the maximum price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price is 1659.8, which is the minimum price at which a seller is willing to sell the stock. The offer quantity is 700, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 350, indicating the number of shares wanted by buyers. The open interest for M&M stock is 12,853,400, which represents the total number of outstanding contracts for the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.94%
|3 Months
|-2.42%
|6 Months
|11.17%
|YTD
|-5.17%
|1 Year
|24.22%
