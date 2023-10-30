Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stocks Suffering Losses in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -2.45 %. The stock closed at 1510 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1473 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day, the open price for M&M was 1509.9 and the close price was 1504.85. The stock reached a high of 1534 and a low of 1507.55. The market capitalization of M&M is 181,095.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1670 and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for the day was 61,881 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST M&M share price update :M&M trading at ₹1473, down -2.45% from yesterday's ₹1510

As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is 1473. There has been a percent change of -2.45, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -37, implying that the stock has decreased by 37. Overall, the current data suggests a decline in M&M stock.

30 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.74%
3 Months6.77%
6 Months23.14%
YTD20.94%
1 Year16.74%
30 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST M&M share price Today :M&M trading at ₹1512.45, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1504.85

The current price of M&M stock is 1512.45, with a net change of 7.6 and a percent change of 0.51. This means that the stock has increased in value by 7.6 rupees or 0.51% compared to the previous trading day.

30 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1504.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for M&M was 61,881 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1504.85.

