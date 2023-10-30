M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stocks Suffering Losses in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price for M&M was ₹1509.9 and the close price was ₹1504.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1534 and a low of ₹1507.55. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹181,095.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1670 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the day was 61,881 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.