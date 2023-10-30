M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stocks Suffering Losses in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price for M&M was ₹1509.9 and the close price was ₹1504.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1534 and a low of ₹1507.55. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹181,095.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1670 and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for the day was 61,881 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is ₹1473. There has been a percent change of -2.45, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -37, implying that the stock has decreased by ₹37. Overall, the current data suggests a decline in M&M stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.74%
|3 Months
|6.77%
|6 Months
|23.14%
|YTD
|20.94%
|1 Year
|16.74%
The current price of M&M stock is ₹1512.45, with a net change of 7.6 and a percent change of 0.51. This means that the stock has increased in value by 7.6 rupees or 0.51% compared to the previous trading day.
On the last day, the BSE volume for M&M was 61,881 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1504.85.
