Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

M&M Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -1.17 %. The stock closed at 1639.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1620.2 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Stock Price Today

M&M Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of M&M stock was 1640.15. The closing price was slightly lower at 1639.45. The stock reached a high of 1659.35 and a low of 1615.1 during the day. The market capitalization of M&M is currently at 193,996.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1758, while the 52-week low is 1124. The stock had a BSE volume of 201,665 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1639.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 201,665. The closing price for the shares was 1639.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!