M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Volatility

On the last day of trading, the opening price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was ₹1502. The stock closed at ₹1510. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1513.75, while the lowest price was ₹1464. The market capitalization of M&M is ₹179,310.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1670, and the 52-week low is ₹1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 38,980 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.88%
|3 Months
|5.36%
|6 Months
|22.08%
|YTD
|19.9%
|1 Year
|14.19%
The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is ₹1495.8. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.75, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.75 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for M&M in the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 38,980. The closing price for the shares on this day was ₹1510.
