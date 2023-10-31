Hello User
M&M share price Today Live Updates : M&M Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 1497.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1495.8 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M

On the last day of trading, the opening price of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) was 1502. The stock closed at 1510. The highest price recorded during the day was 1513.75, while the lowest price was 1464. The market capitalization of M&M is 179,310.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1670, and the 52-week low is 1124. The BSE volume for M&M was 38,980 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST M&M share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.88%
3 Months5.36%
6 Months22.08%
YTD19.9%
1 Year14.19%
31 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST M&M share price NSE Live :M&M trading at ₹1495.8, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹1497.55

The current data for M&M stock shows that the price is 1495.8. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.75, suggesting a decrease of 1.75 in the stock price.

31 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST M&M share price Live :M&M closed at ₹1510 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for M&M in the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 38,980. The closing price for the shares on this day was 1510.

