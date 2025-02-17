M&M Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, M&M opened at ₹2947.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹2940.75. The stock reached a high of ₹2947.95 and a low of ₹2792.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹338,976.48 crore, M&M's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹3276.30 and a low of ₹1623.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 95,765 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
M&M Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, M&M's trading volume has increased by 125.15% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹2818.75, reflecting a decrease of 4.15%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price alongside high volume may signal a potential further decline.
M&M Share Price Live Updates: M&M touched a high of 2855.4 & a low of 2815.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 2811.73 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 2775.87 & 2756.73 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2844.4
|Support 1
|2804.0
|Resistance 2
|2870.1
|Support 2
|2789.3
|Resistance 3
|2884.8
|Support 3
|2763.6
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2947.95 & ₹2792.75 yesterday to end at ₹2825. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend