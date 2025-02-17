Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

M&M Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates : M&M stock price went down today, 17 Feb 2025, by -3.94 %. The stock closed at 2940.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2825 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, M&M opened at 2947.95 and closed slightly lower at 2940.75. The stock reached a high of 2947.95 and a low of 2792.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 338,976.48 crore, M&M's performance reflects a 52-week high of 3276.30 and a low of 1623.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 95,765 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Feb 2025, 11:51 AM IST M&M Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 125.15% higher than yesterday

M&M Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, M&M's trading volume has increased by 125.15% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 2818.75, reflecting a decrease of 4.15%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price alongside high volume may signal a potential further decline.

17 Feb 2025, 11:36 AM IST M&M Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

M&M Share Price Live Updates: M&M touched a high of 2855.4 & a low of 2815.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 2811.73 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 2775.87 & 2756.73 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12844.4Support 12804.0
Resistance 22870.1Support 22789.3
Resistance 32884.8Support 32763.6
17 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST M&M Share Price Live Updates: M&M closed at ₹2940.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

M&M Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2947.95 & 2792.75 yesterday to end at 2825. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.