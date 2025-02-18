Explore
M&M Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

M&M Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates : M&M stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -3.75 %. The stock closed at 2940.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2830.35 per share. Investors should monitor M&M stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

M&M Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
M&M Share Price Today Live Updates

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) opened at 2947.95 and closed at 2940.75, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 2947.95 and a low of 2792.75 during the day. M&M's market capitalization stood at 339,618.44 crore, with a 52-week high of 3276.30 and a low of 1623.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 125,758 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:15:12 AM IST

M&M Live Updates: Price Analysis

M&M Live Updates: The share price of M&M has decreased by 0.29%, currently trading at 2822.05. Over the past year, M&M shares have increased by 54.28%, reaching 2822.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.73%
3 Months1.23%
6 Months2.42%
YTD-5.82%
1 Year54.28%
18 Feb 2025, 09:02:04 AM IST

Top Gainers and Losers today on 17 February, 2025: Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-17-february-2025-adani-enterprises-bajaj-finserv-mahindra-mahindra-bharti-airtel-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11739788394077.html

18 Feb 2025, 08:45:34 AM IST

M&M Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

M&M Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for M&M on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12928.75Support 12766.0
Resistance 23023.25Support 22697.75
Resistance 33091.5Support 32603.25
18 Feb 2025, 08:32:11 AM IST

M&M Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

M&M Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3643.0, 28.71% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2051.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4075.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15141415
    Buy17171718
    Hold1222
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Feb 2025, 08:16:04 AM IST

M&M Share Price Live Updates: M&M volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3082 k

M&M Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 58.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:01:01 AM IST

M&M Share Price Live Updates: M&M closed at ₹2940.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

M&M Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2947.95 & 2792.75 yesterday to end at 2830.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

