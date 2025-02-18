M&M Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

M&M Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) opened at ₹2947.95 and closed at ₹2940.75, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2947.95 and a low of ₹2792.75 during the day. M&M's market capitalization stood at ₹339,618.44 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3276.30 and a low of ₹1623.20. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 125,758 shares.
M&M Live Updates: The share price of M&M has decreased by 0.29%, currently trading at ₹2822.05. Over the past year, M&M shares have increased by 54.28%, reaching ₹2822.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.73%
|3 Months
|1.23%
|6 Months
|2.42%
|YTD
|-5.82%
|1 Year
|54.28%
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for M&M on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2928.75
|Support 1
|2766.0
|Resistance 2
|3023.25
|Support 2
|2697.75
|Resistance 3
|3091.5
|Support 3
|2603.25
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3643.0, 28.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2051.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4075.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|14
|14
|15
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|18
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 58.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.
M&M Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2947.95 & ₹2792.75 yesterday to end at ₹2830.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend